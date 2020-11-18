Menu
Francis Fred Bladt
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
Bladt, Francis Fred

August 26, 1923 - November 17, 2020

Francis "Frank" Bladt passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born in Shelby, Iowa on August 26, 1923 to Fred Bladt and Minnie Dittmer Bladt.

He was a WWII Veteran (1943-1946), a Seabee who served in the 127th Naval Construction Battalion.

A Celebration of his wonderful, thoughtful, charitable and long life will be held in the future.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
