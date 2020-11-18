Bladt, Francis FredAugust 26, 1923 - November 17, 2020Francis "Frank" Bladt passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born in Shelby, Iowa on August 26, 1923 to Fred Bladt and Minnie Dittmer Bladt.He was a WWII Veteran (1943-1946), a Seabee who served in the 127th Naval Construction Battalion.A Celebration of his wonderful, thoughtful, charitable and long life will be held in the future.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com