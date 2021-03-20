Menu
Francis R. Hoing
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Hoing, Francis R.

June 14, 1933 - March 19, 2021

VISITATION: Wednesday, March 24th from 6:15pm to 7:30pm at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, March 25th at 10am, St. Robert Bellarmine Church. Interment with military honors: Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Habitat for Humanity or St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church.

To view live broadcasts of Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
6:15p.m. - 7:30p.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
NE
Mar
24
Vigil
7:30p.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
NE
Mar
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It was an honor to care for Frank, and I am so sorry for your loss, Mrs. Hoing. He was a very special person whose generous spirit and kind nature made an impression on everyone he encountered.
Amy Arouni, MD
March 26, 2021
Our prayers are with you at this difficult time. We will always remember Frank and his friendship with my parents, and his help to make our wedding a successful event.
Martin and Sue Liebentritt Garcia
March 22, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
March 22, 2021
My condolences and prayers to the Hoing family and everyone who knew Francis. Francis cared deeply for people and his love and kindness knew no bounds. He will be missed by so many people.
Kirk Stewart
March 21, 2021
