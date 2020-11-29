Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Francis Kleinschmit
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Kleinschmit, Francis

May 1941 - November 20, 2020

Passed away on November 20, in Omaha. Born in Hartington, NE in 1941. He had an incredible work ethic and entrepreneurial passion.

He worked hard, provided for his family, a husband who loved his wife, a father who loved his children, and a friend to many. He loved farming, cars, hunting, riding his motorcycle and most of all his family.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nadine; his six children, Lisa, Tony, Todd, Troy, Ty and Jennifer; their families and many grandchildren.

Due to COVID, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

NEPTUNE CREMATION SERVICE - OMAHA

(402) 718-9529 | NeptuneCremationOmaha.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Neptune Cremation Service - Omaha
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest sympathies to your family. Francis was such a great man! Truly an Angel on earth. I cannot count the number of times he got us out of a bind, always with a generous heart. He will always be remembered and forever missed. Rest in Peace Dear Francis!! God Bless his Soul.
Jim and Lisa Beister
November 28, 2020