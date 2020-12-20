Svoboda, FrancisNovember 23, 1933 - December 18, 2020Age 87 of Schuyler, NE. Passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at his home. Francis was born in Schuyler to Amos and Gertrude Svoboda. He retired as the publisher of the Schuyler Sun in 1999. He was a third-generation newspaper man. In 1955, following his graduation from the University of Nebraska Lincoln with a Degree in Journalism, he joined the United States Navy and served aboard the USS Lexington in the Pacific. During his 21 months in the service, he worked in the public information office aboard ship and was co-editor of the ship's newspaper.Following his discharge from the service he joined the Schuyler Sun staff with his father and brother-in-law, Francis Rea. In 1960, his sister, Elizabeth arranged a blind date with Mary Pleiss. They were married in 1961, and blessed with six children. It was a great life with Mary and the children. He enjoyed his work at the Sun and the great people he worked with who were so much help. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed golf, hunting, and particularly fishing. Francis was a long-time member and sponsor of the Schuyler Ducks Unlimited branch.He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Mary; children: Christine Svoboda (Joseph Worthing), Theresa (Timothy) Revoy, Terrence (Kurstin) Svoboda, Kathleen Franco, John (Maria) Svoboda, and Julianne (Jeff) Stedwill; 26 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Reinecke and Elizabeth Svoboda; brother-in-law, Glenn Barry; and many nieces and nephews. Francis was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Amos Jr.; sister, Mary Alice (Francis) Rea; sisters, Sally Barry and Suzanne Svoboda; and brother-in-law, John Reinecke.Memorials can be directed towards the Benedictine Mission House. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held on Wednesday, December 23, at 10am at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Schuyler, with Fr. Gerry Gonderinger officiating. VISITATION with no family present will be Tuesday from 4-6pm at Svoboda Funeral Home-South Chapel. A Parish ROSARY will be recited Wednesday at 9:30am at the Church. Masks will be required for those attending the Rosary and Mass. Services will be live-streamed to the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Military honors will immediately follow the Mass. Interment will be at the Omaha National Cemetery at 1pm.SVOBODA FUNERAL HOMESchuyler, NE 402-352-3860