Francis Svoboda
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Svoboda Funeral Home - South Chapel
905 A Street
Schuyler, NE
Svoboda, Francis

November 23, 1933 - December 18, 2020

Age 87 of Schuyler, NE. Passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at his home. Francis was born in Schuyler to Amos and Gertrude Svoboda. He retired as the publisher of the Schuyler Sun in 1999. He was a third-generation newspaper man. In 1955, following his graduation from the University of Nebraska Lincoln with a Degree in Journalism, he joined the United States Navy and served aboard the USS Lexington in the Pacific. During his 21 months in the service, he worked in the public information office aboard ship and was co-editor of the ship's newspaper.

Following his discharge from the service he joined the Schuyler Sun staff with his father and brother-in-law, Francis Rea. In 1960, his sister, Elizabeth arranged a blind date with Mary Pleiss. They were married in 1961, and blessed with six children. It was a great life with Mary and the children. He enjoyed his work at the Sun and the great people he worked with who were so much help. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed golf, hunting, and particularly fishing. Francis was a long-time member and sponsor of the Schuyler Ducks Unlimited branch.

He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Mary; children: Christine Svoboda (Joseph Worthing), Theresa (Timothy) Revoy, Terrence (Kurstin) Svoboda, Kathleen Franco, John (Maria) Svoboda, and Julianne (Jeff) Stedwill; 26 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Reinecke and Elizabeth Svoboda; brother-in-law, Glenn Barry; and many nieces and nephews. Francis was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Amos Jr.; sister, Mary Alice (Francis) Rea; sisters, Sally Barry and Suzanne Svoboda; and brother-in-law, John Reinecke.

Memorials can be directed towards the Benedictine Mission House. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held on Wednesday, December 23, at 10am at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Schuyler, with Fr. Gerry Gonderinger officiating. VISITATION with no family present will be Tuesday from 4-6pm at Svoboda Funeral Home-South Chapel. A Parish ROSARY will be recited Wednesday at 9:30am at the Church. Masks will be required for those attending the Rosary and Mass. Services will be live-streamed to the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Military honors will immediately follow the Mass. Interment will be at the Omaha National Cemetery at 1pm.

SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME

Schuyler, NE 402-352-3860

www.svobodafuneralhome.net

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Svoboda Funeral Home - South Chapel
905 A Street, Schuyler, NE
Dec
23
Rosary
9:30a.m.
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Schuyler, NE
Dec
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Schuyler, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Svoboda Funeral Home - South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincere condolences, Mary. Your husband was an impressive man.
John Murphy
December 23, 2020
carol ryan
December 21, 2020
Mike Maurer
December 21, 2020
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted Calm Seas on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
December 20, 2020
