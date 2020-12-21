Svododa, FrancisAge 87Schuyler, NE. Passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Mary; children: Christine Svoboda (Joseph Worthing), Theresa (Timothy) Revoy, Terrence (Kurstin) Svoboda, Kathleen Franco, John (Maria) Svoboda, and Julianne (Jeff) Stedwill; 26 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Reinecke, and Elizabeth Svoboda; brother-in-law Glenn Barry; and many nieces and nephews.MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, December 23, 10am at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Schuyler, with Fr. Gerry Gonderinger officiating. VISITATION with no family present: Tuesday 4-6pm at Svoboda Funeral Home-South Chapel. A Parish ROSARY will be recited Wednesday at 9:30am at the Church. Masks will be required for those attending the Rosary and Mass. Services will be live-streamed to the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Military Honors will immediately follow the Mass. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery at 1pm. Memorials can be directed towards the Benedictine Mission House.SVOBODA FUNERAL HOMESchuyler, NE 402-352-3860 | www.svobodafuneralhome.net