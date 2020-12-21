Menu
Francis Svododa
FUNERAL HOME
Svoboda Funeral Home - South Chapel
905 A Street
Schuyler, NE
Svododa, Francis

Age 87

Schuyler, NE. Passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Mary; children: Christine Svoboda (Joseph Worthing), Theresa (Timothy) Revoy, Terrence (Kurstin) Svoboda, Kathleen Franco, John (Maria) Svoboda, and Julianne (Jeff) Stedwill; 26 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Reinecke, and Elizabeth Svoboda; brother-in-law Glenn Barry; and many nieces and nephews.

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, December 23, 10am at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Schuyler, with Fr. Gerry Gonderinger officiating. VISITATION with no family present: Tuesday 4-6pm at Svoboda Funeral Home-South Chapel. A Parish ROSARY will be recited Wednesday at 9:30am at the Church. Masks will be required for those attending the Rosary and Mass. Services will be live-streamed to the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Military Honors will immediately follow the Mass. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery at 1pm. Memorials can be directed towards the Benedictine Mission House.

SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME

Schuyler, NE 402-352-3860 | www.svobodafuneralhome.net

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Svoboda Funeral Home - South Chapel
905 A Street, Schuyler, NE
Dec
23
Rosary
9:30a.m.
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Schuyler, NE
Dec
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Schuyler, NE
Dec
23
Interment
1:00p.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Svoboda Funeral Home - South Chapel
