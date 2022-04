Rodriguez, Francisco Jose Serrano



Age 65



On September 27, 2021 Francisco José Serrano Rodríguez passed away. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Gwen A. Fisher; his two children, Elisa Ann and Eduardo Jay Serrano Fisher; his daughter-in-law, Samantha Marie Serrano; his two grandsons, Ryan Alexander and Jayden Thomas Serrano; and his father-in-law, Jay H. Fisher.



Private Interment.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.