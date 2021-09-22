Vasquez, Franco L.
November 26, 2002 - September 12, 2021
Preceded in death by father, Frank Vasquez. Survived by mother, Tina; brother, Ty Harris; sisters, Giovanni and Mia; a host of other loving relatives and friends.
WAKE: Thursday, September 23rd, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Friday, September 24th, 11am, West Center Chapel. Interment: Mount Hope.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store
.