Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frank T. Centarri
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Centarri, Frank T.

Age 74 - March 26, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Ivy; sister, Barbara; and grandpuppies, Beans and Pickle. Survived by devoted and loving wife of 48 years, Vicky; daughter, Angie (Eric BenSalah) Centarri; son, Tom (Carrie); grandchildren, David, Augie, Addie, and Joanie; brother, Mike (Pam); brother-in-law, Randy Lyon; grandpuppies, Porky and Toast; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

VISITATION: Monday, March 29, 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, March 30, 10am at St Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 Q St. INTERMENT: St John Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to MidAmerica Boston Terrier Rescue, St Gerald Church, or Knights of Columbus Council #09518.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com


Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE
Mar
29
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE
Mar
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St Gerald Catholic Church
9602 Q St., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
My sincere condolences to Angie and the rest of the family.
Adam Weaver
March 30, 2021
Neighbors on 37th Street, ROTC brothers at North. You are missed my dear friend. Condolences to the family. National Coordinator Purple Heart Trail, Military Order of the Purple Heart. Major, USA, (Ret).
Daniel Eddinger
March 30, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Angie! I hope the grace of our Lord helps you and your family get through this difficult period of grief! May you cherish many wonderful memories of your Dad. Lisa Scherer
Lisa Leahy Scherer
March 29, 2021
Frederick Woods and family
March 29, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
March 29, 2021
My condolences to the family
Marian McDonald
March 29, 2021
Vicky, my sincere sympathy to you and your family. Frank was a great guy and will be missed. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Cindy Freer
March 28, 2021
We send our sincere sympathy to Vicky and family. Chuck said that he was a very special guy and will be missed dearly. From a SeaBee brother
Chuck and Marlene Obert
March 28, 2021
He was loved by many and will be missed by all.
MD,AZ
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results