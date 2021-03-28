Centarri, Frank T.Age 74 - March 26, 2021Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Ivy; sister, Barbara; and grandpuppies, Beans and Pickle. Survived by devoted and loving wife of 48 years, Vicky; daughter, Angie (Eric BenSalah) Centarri; son, Tom (Carrie); grandchildren, David, Augie, Addie, and Joanie; brother, Mike (Pam); brother-in-law, Randy Lyon; grandpuppies, Porky and Toast; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.VISITATION: Monday, March 29, 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, March 30, 10am at St Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 Q St. INTERMENT: St John Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to MidAmerica Boston Terrier Rescue, St Gerald Church, or Knights of Columbus Council #09518.BETHANY FUNERAL HOME82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com