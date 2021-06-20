Charvat, Frank J., Sr.
May 23, 1934 - June 17, 2021
Omaha. Preceded in death by wife of 64 years, Dolores; parents, Frank and Ann; sister, Jeanne Volz; Survived by children, Frank, Jr. (Carol), Dan (Marie), Ron (Lauri), Karen (Dave) Zuehlke; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lucille Wisinski, Marlene Boicourt.
WAKE: Monday 5-7pm with ROSARY 7pm. FUNERAL MASS 10am Tuesday, June 22, all at St. Patrick Catholic Church 508 Angus St Gretna, NE. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Gretna, NE. Memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Gretna or Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2021.