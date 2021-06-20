Menu
Frank J. Charvat Sr.
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive
Gretna, NE
Charvat, Frank J., Sr.

May 23, 1934 - June 17, 2021

Omaha. Preceded in death by wife of 64 years, Dolores; parents, Frank and Ann; sister, Jeanne Volz; Survived by children, Frank, Jr. (Carol), Dan (Marie), Ron (Lauri), Karen (Dave) Zuehlke; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lucille Wisinski, Marlene Boicourt.

WAKE: Monday 5-7pm with ROSARY 7pm. FUNERAL MASS 10am Tuesday, June 22, all at St. Patrick Catholic Church 508 Angus St Gretna, NE. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Gretna, NE. Memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Gretna or Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel

11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090

www.RoederMortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Wake
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
508 Angus St , Gretna, NE
Jun
21
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
508 Angus St , Gretna, NE
Jun
22
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
508 Angus St, Gretna, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham
Other
June 22, 2021
Judy Knight
June 21, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Judy Knight
Other
June 21, 2021
Our sympathy and prayers. Always hard to lose our parents, may Frank rest in peace with the Lord. Great picture of Dad.
Joe and Shirley Hahn
June 21, 2021
Andrew, Amanda and Sarpy Board
June 21, 2021
Lucille and Marlene, sorry to hear about your brother. Our family always enjoyed you as neighbors on X street.
Bob cupich
Friend
June 21, 2021
So sorry to hear of Franks passing. He was quite a guy. I worked with him a number of years on the OFD.
Fred Korten
June 20, 2021
Want to express my sympathy for your loss. I am not able to attend any of the services but will remember Frank and all the good times we had. Will be in my prayers.
Donna Hrubsky
Friend
June 20, 2021
