Dailey, Frank Edward



Age 83 - December 1, 2020



North Omaha icon, Frank Edward Dailey "Frankie D" co-owner of The Stage II Lounge and Dailey's Pkg Liquor passed away December 1, 2020. Preceded by parents: Sidney and Aurora Dailey; son: Cory V. Dailey; ex-wife: Margaret Dailey. Survived by sons: Durke and Chad Dailey (Damita). daughter: Marissa Haynes; significant other: LaShai Williams. brothers: Roy (Arlinda), Tom (Brenda), Robert and James Dailey; sister: Ann Richmond (Alonzo); his grandchildren: Tawanna Washington (Wil), Ebony Craine, Chad D. Dailey, LaKesha Wells, Brandon Prayer, Jazmin Graves, Regana Dailey, Monique Wells, and Charita Dailey; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; host of other family and friends.



VIEWING: Greater New Hope Baptist Church, Tuesday December 8, 3-7pm. SERVICES: Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 1411 N 30th, 11am Wednesday December 9. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Live streaming of Service at Greater New Hope.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.