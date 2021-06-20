Hicks, Frank L. -- Lt Col USAF (Ret)May 12, 1930 - June 12, 2021Age 91. Loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to so many.Frank served in the USA during the Korean War, and retired as a pilot from the USAF after serving in the Vietnam War and the Cuban Missile Crisis.Preceded in death by his mother Ellen; father Frank; first wife MaryLee and second wife LeWanda; son-in-law David Denne; daughter Susan Dike; and brother James.Survived by daughters, Donna and husband Larry Janulewicz, and Linda Denne; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, June 29th, at 11:30am at Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel, with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to the website below and click the link on the Hicks obituary. INURNMENT: Tuesday, June 29th, 1pm in Omaha National Cemetery, with Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard, and Papillion Legion Post #32. Memorials will be directed by the family.BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler2202 Hancock St., Bellevue402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com