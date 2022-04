Kokotajlo, Frank



Age 81 - March 31, 2022



VISITATION Sunday, April 3, 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, at Saint Bernadette Catholic Church (7600 S 42nd St). MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL Monday, April 4, 10:30am at the Church. INURNMENT Tuesday, April 5, 9am at Resurrection Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the Church.



BETHANY FUNERAL HOME



82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 2, 2022.