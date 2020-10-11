Kowal, Dr. FrankAge 91 - October 7, 2020Age 91 of West Point, NE. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Victoria (Cebula) Kowal; children, Mary Ann Buerman, and Tom Kowal; and siblings, Sr. Mary, Mike, Annie (in infancy), Johnny, Joey, Thadius, Tony, Rose, Paul, Rich, and Ed.Survivors include son, Frank Joseph Kowal, and grandchildren: Jason Buerman and children Jax and Jagr; and Kristine McCuen and children, Kaylee Jelinek and daughter, Seinna; and Kyle McCuen and daughter, Lilly Ann and Chad Buerman; and brother, Richie Kowal of Omaha.FUNERAL SERVICE will be held Tuesday, October 13, at 10:30am at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. INTERMENT with Military Honors will be in St. Anthony's Cemetery, St. Charles. VISITATION will be Monday from 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE and Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7pm.MINNICK FUNERAL HOME830 S. Colfax St., West Point, NE 68788 402-372-2022