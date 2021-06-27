Pattavina, Frank
June 19, 1923 - June 25, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Antonia Pattavina; brother, Phillip Pattavina; and sister, Carmelina Falcone. Survived by nephews, Dave, Mike and Joe Falcone, and Tom and Phil Pattavina; nieces, Rose Heavican and Lori Simpson; and many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Wednesday 10-11am at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to The Lauritzen Gardens, or The Arbor Day Foundation.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2021.