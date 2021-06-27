I met Frank about four years ago. He sat at the same table at the retirement community as another friend of mine. I'd visit them about once a week and then covid struck. Phone calls were my only option for chatting with him. Frank introduced me to Mangia Pizza and I took the two tablemates there a few times. Frank got around pretty well for a guy in his mid 90s. What a sweet guy! He could tell some great stories such as planting trees for Father Flanigan at Boys Town. He enjoyed talking about his tree trimming adventures and the guys who worked for him. He was a generous person and always wanted to pay. He had a great memory for old black and white films and enjoyed talking about sports. When he described the home made bread that his mother baked, I could almost smell it. Trips in his Cadillac to the west coast to go the horse track must have been quite an adventure. Frank and had a long and wonderful life. He will be missed by many people. Rest in peace Frank!

Scott Long June 28, 2021