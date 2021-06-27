Menu
Frank Pattavina
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Pattavina, Frank

June 19, 1923 - June 25, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Antonia Pattavina; brother, Phillip Pattavina; and sister, Carmelina Falcone. Survived by nephews, Dave, Mike and Joe Falcone, and Tom and Phil Pattavina; nieces, Rose Heavican and Lori Simpson; and many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Wednesday 10-11am at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to The Lauritzen Gardens, or The Arbor Day Foundation.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL

1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
10:00a.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
ONCE one met Frank the meeting would never be forgot.I have known Frank for over 40 years and his helper and along with Pettie .Yes one would have to say a meeting with Frank was an event of a lifetime. HE was always known for driving the pick up with the snow plow on it in the summer.The stories he told were one of a kind also Harold Flemmer
HAROLD FLEMMER
Friend
June 30, 2021
To The Family of Frank Pattavina The Lord is gracious, and full of compassion, slow to anger and of great mercy. The Lord is good to all; and his mercies are over all his works Psalm 145: 8,9 Amen
Linda Butler
June 28, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham
Other
June 28, 2021
I met Frank about four years ago. He sat at the same table at the retirement community as another friend of mine. I'd visit them about once a week and then covid struck. Phone calls were my only option for chatting with him. Frank introduced me to Mangia Pizza and I took the two tablemates there a few times. Frank got around pretty well for a guy in his mid 90s. What a sweet guy! He could tell some great stories such as planting trees for Father Flanigan at Boys Town. He enjoyed talking about his tree trimming adventures and the guys who worked for him. He was a generous person and always wanted to pay. He had a great memory for old black and white films and enjoyed talking about sports. When he described the home made bread that his mother baked, I could almost smell it. Trips in his Cadillac to the west coast to go the horse track must have been quite an adventure. Frank and had a long and wonderful life. He will be missed by many people. Rest in peace Frank!
Scott Long
June 28, 2021
You were a part of our family for many years. I will always remember you. May you rest peacefully. Tell mom n dad hi from me when you get to heaven. So glad we got together a year or so ago. I remember you always. Love you
Judy N Lee
Family
June 27, 2021
