Peterson, Frank
Age 66 - February 22, 2021
Preceded in death by wife, Sue; father, Kenneth. Survived by mother, Janet; brothers, David and Matt Peterson; children: Jerry (Jessei), Jenny (Randy) Watts, Julie (Frank) Bowen, Tom (Patrisha), and Tanya (Chad) Carwile; 19 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren.
VISITATION: Thursday, Feb 25, 11am-1pm with CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 1pm at Wildewood Christian Church (1255 Royal Dr.). Interment at Wheaton Cemetery in Illinois at a later date.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 24, 2021.