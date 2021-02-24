Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frank Peterson
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Peterson, Frank

Age 66 - February 22, 2021

Preceded in death by wife, Sue; father, Kenneth. Survived by mother, Janet; brothers, David and Matt Peterson; children: Jerry (Jessei), Jenny (Randy) Watts, Julie (Frank) Bowen, Tom (Patrisha), and Tanya (Chad) Carwile; 19 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Thursday, Feb 25, 11am-1pm with CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 1pm at Wildewood Christian Church (1255 Royal Dr.). Interment at Wheaton Cemetery in Illinois at a later date.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Wildewood Christian Church
1255 Royal Dr., NE
Feb
25
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Wildewood Christian Church
1255 Royal Dr., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I met Frank, briefly, through prayer group. I knew him to be a kind and gentle man. The world will be less kind and gentle without him. May our Lord grant you peace in the assurance of his presence with Christ.
Penny D Korisko
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results