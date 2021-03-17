My deepest condolences to the Sievers family. May Mr. Sievers rest peacefully and have everlasting life. He was not only a great teacher but a great friend as well. The last time I seen him was at Walmart and of course, he had a smile and joke for me. I and my family had a great relationship with me which I´ll be forever greatly for. He was such a kind soul that brought good to not only our family but all the children at Omaha Nation during his time here. <3

Sheena M Grant March 17, 2021