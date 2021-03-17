Sievers, Frank Ernest Jr.
Age 77 - March 13, 2021
Ponca, NE, passed away March 13, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at 2pm Thursday, March 18, 2021, with Rev. Sandy Webster officiating.
Those wishing to watch virtually may do so by following this link: https://youtu.be/SDkQAAfzCes
. Burial will be at Ponca City Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com
