Frank Ernest Sievers Jr.
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mohr Funeral Home
218 N East St
Ponca, NE
Sievers, Frank Ernest Jr.

Age 77 - March 13, 2021

Ponca, NE, passed away March 13, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.

A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at 2pm Thursday, March 18, 2021, with Rev. Sandy Webster officiating.

Those wishing to watch virtually may do so by following this link: https://youtu.be/SDkQAAfzCes. Burial will be at Ponca City Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

MOHR FUNERAL HOME

218 E North St, Ponca, NE 68770 | (402) 755-2202
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
https://youtu.be/SDkQAAfzCes
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Mohr Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
jeff and Gayle Madsen Family
March 17, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Sievers family. May Mr. Sievers rest peacefully and have everlasting life. He was not only a great teacher but a great friend as well. The last time I seen him was at Walmart and of course, he had a smile and joke for me. I and my family had a great relationship with me which I´ll be forever greatly for. He was such a kind soul that brought good to not only our family but all the children at Omaha Nation during his time here. <3
Sheena M Grant
March 17, 2021
