Wasinger, Frank, Jr.Age 75 - April 8, 2022Preceded in death by parents, Frank Sr. and Lucille Wasinger. Survived by the love of his life, Barbara Anderson; brother, Gary (Barb) Wasinger; sisters, Nina Stickles, Marijo (Fred) Malesa, and Diane (Jim) Walker; children, Nicole Caskey, Suzanne (Richard) Wessling, Jenni (Antonio) Pargas, Joseph (Mary) Soukup, and Amy (Louis) Miorelli; and grandchildren, Alexis (Michael) Maloney, Kayla Ruiz, Michael Soukup, Ava Wessling, Noah Wessling, Vivian Pargas, Lily Soukup, Veronica Pargas, Genevieve Wessling, Nicolas Miorelli, and Vincent Miorelli.VISITATION: Monday, April 11, 4-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, April 12, 11am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church (200 E 6th St). INURNMENT in Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors.