Franklin "Frank" Evans
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville
413 Elm Street
Louisville, NE
Evans, Franklin "Frank"

April 20, 1932 - December 14, 2020

Age 88 of Louisville. Survived by his wife, LaVona Evans of Louisville; children, Douglas (Tanja) Evans of Papillion, Kevin Evans of Louisville, Brian Evans of Plattsmouth; grandson, Cole Evans of Plattsmouth; step-grandsons, Ben Kephart and Gage Kephart. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Gladys Evans.

Private Family Funeral Services were held at Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home Chapel in Louisville, NE with Interment in the Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.

FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME

413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE | (402) 234-3985

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
So very sorry to hear of your loss! Thinking of all of you.
Jody (Dobbs) Krumwiede
December 31, 2020
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results