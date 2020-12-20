Evans, Franklin "Frank"
April 20, 1932 - December 14, 2020
Age 88 of Louisville. Survived by his wife, LaVona Evans of Louisville; children, Douglas (Tanja) Evans of Papillion, Kevin Evans of Louisville, Brian Evans of Plattsmouth; grandson, Cole Evans of Plattsmouth; step-grandsons, Ben Kephart and Gage Kephart. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Gladys Evans.
Private Family Funeral Services were held at Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home Chapel in Louisville, NE with Interment in the Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.