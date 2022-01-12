Menu
Fred Hoffman
1939 - 2022
Hoffman, Fred

July 18, 1939 - January 7, 2022

Preceded in death by parents, Ray and Halline. Survived by daughter, Cyndi (Paul) Keener; grandchildren, Paul (Rachael) Keener II, and Atarah (Taliesin) Kinson; and siblings, Vevaleen (Lugi) Luginsland, and Violet Myers.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, January 14, 11am at Faith Bible Church (1555 S 27th St). BURIAL to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery (3055 210th St., Clarinda, IA).

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Faith Bible Church
1555 S 27th St, NE
