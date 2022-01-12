Hoffman, Fred
July 18, 1939 - January 7, 2022
Preceded in death by parents, Ray and Halline. Survived by daughter, Cyndi (Paul) Keener; grandchildren, Paul (Rachael) Keener II, and Atarah (Taliesin) Kinson; and siblings, Vevaleen (Lugi) Luginsland, and Violet Myers.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, January 14, 11am at Faith Bible Church (1555 S 27th St). BURIAL to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery (3055 210th St., Clarinda, IA).
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 12, 2022.