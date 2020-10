Anania, Fred J.February 28, 1943 - October 13, 2020VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, October 19th from 10am to 11am, at Rejoice Lutheran Church (2556 S. 138th St.) followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. Private INTERMENT with military honors. Memorials are suggested to Country House Residence.To view a live broadcast of the Service and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com