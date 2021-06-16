Fred Robert Romano passed away at his home in Glenwood, Iowa on June 13, 2021, after a courageous seven-year battle with colon cancer.
Fred was born on October 9, 1964, in Council Bluffs, Iowa to the late Dr. Anthony Michael and Joanne Louise (Victor) Romano. Fred was the eighth of twelve children. He married the love of his life, Theresa Petty, on August 17, 1991, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Fred graduated from St. Albert High School with the class of 1983. He earned a BSBA at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, SD, in 1987 and an Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursery Management (landscaping and floriculture) from Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, Nebraska in 2000. Fred was a member of El Bethel Assembly of God Church.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Joanne (Victor) Romano; sister, Angela Trask; and sister-in-law, Mary Schermann. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Romano; siblings: Mike Romano (Annette), Susie Caputo, Tony Romano (Barb), Joe Romano (Karen), Rose Eickelberger (Tom), John Romano (Lisa Kurtz-Romano), Paul Romano (Laura), Rex Romano, Ann McGill (Tim), and Jim Romano (LeAnne); in-laws, Clem and Delores Petty; brother-in-law, Marvin Petty (Lisa); nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends.
VISITATION: Friday, June 18, 2021, from 5-7pm at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, June 19, 2021, 10am, at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Burial will be in Garner Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
In Middle School the Romanos were like a second family to me. Hugs to the WHOLE family
Joyce Hagley
June 20, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of this. I also studied Hort at the same campus with the same instructors during the same time and also lost my mom to colon cancer 5 years ago on Christmas. My heart and sympathies go out to the Romano family. He gave one heck of a fight. He's off to plant gods garden now.
God Bless
Jennifer K
Jennifer K
June 20, 2021
Theresa-so sorry for your loss. Fred fought the good fight and now he is at peace. You are in my prayers.
Denise Schrad
June 18, 2021
Theresa, I am so very sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Paula Meek-Kyle
June 18, 2021
Sorry to read of Fred's death. God will honor his struggle with a life beyond this one. I will offer a Mass for him and remember you all in my prayers. God bless, Fr. Al