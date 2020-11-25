Menu
Fred V. Scarpello
Scarpello, Fred V.

June 8, 1943 - November 23, 2020

Survived by wife, Barbara; sons: Fred Thomas, Anthony James and Samuel Joseph (Susan); daughter, Deborah Ann Moore (Jeff); eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; aunt, Eileen Scarpello; sister-in-law, Betty Nicolaison; other relatives and many friends.

Memorial Mass at a later date.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
