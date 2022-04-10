Ward, Fred L. Jr.



February 11, 1937 - February 23, 2022



On a Wednesday evening, our beloved Fred passed away peacefully with his family and friends around him. He had just Celebrated his 85th birthday. He is survived by his wife, Emiko; and daughter, Corinne. His sense of humor, generous spirit in helping people, and devotion to his family will be greatly missed.



A MEMORIAL SERVICE for Fred will be held Saturday, April 23, at 10:30am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home.



WESTLAWN HILLCREST



FUNERAL HOME



5701 Center St. | (402) 556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.