Fred L. Ward Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Ward, Fred L. Jr.

February 11, 1937 - February 23, 2022

On a Wednesday evening, our beloved Fred passed away peacefully with his family and friends around him. He had just Celebrated his 85th birthday. He is survived by his wife, Emiko; and daughter, Corinne. His sense of humor, generous spirit in helping people, and devotion to his family will be greatly missed.

A MEMORIAL SERVICE for Fred will be held Saturday, April 23, at 10:30am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home.

WESTLAWN HILLCREST

FUNERAL HOME

5701 Center St. | (402) 556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
