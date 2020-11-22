Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Frederick E. Trader
Trader, Frederick E.

September 16, 1924 - October 30, 2020

Age 96. He was born in Oriska, ND. Fred enlisted in the Army Air Corps (now USAF) and served in WWII as a 2nd Lieutenant Bombardier/Navigator. He moved to Omaha in 1950, met and married Dorothy Niday and obtained his BA in Retail Business from UNO. After various careers in Retail, Insurance and Advertising, he started FETCO Construction, where he worked on home remodeling for over 30 years before retiring. Fred was preceded in death by his parents; 10 siblings and their spouses; and wife of 55 years. He is survived by his two children, Shellee (Chuck) Seymour and Charlton (Sarah) Trader; and grandchildren, Nathan, Andrew, Kristen, Isabella and Cora.

Fred donated his body to Science, as such, the family has postponed a Memorial Service until next year. Memorials may be made in Fred's name to Habitat for Humanity.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.