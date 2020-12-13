Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frederick F. Gargett
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Gargett, Frederick F.

October 25, 1947 - December 9, 2020

Fred was born in Japan during the post-war occupation, where he spent his early years, finally relocating with his family to the Midwest in 1954. He spent most of his childhood in Omaha before his family moved to Seattle, WA in 1963. He returned to Omaha in 1980, and built his life here.

Fred married Margie Svacina in December 1983 and they embarked on a life in the Florence community focused on family. Their greatest joy has been their children, Grant and Emily. Fred always cared for them first, yet still had time to support his parents and in-laws through their lives.

An Eagle Scout and National Merit Scholar, Fred graduated from the University of Washington with a Degree in Geography. He held an Honorable Discharge from the US Army, having served in Korea and supporting the forces in Vietnam. Upon return to Omaha, he provided over 25 years of dedicated service to Mutual of Omaha, working in Information Technology at the home office.

He enjoyed his retirement through volunteering at the Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home, woodworking, country drives to see the wildlife at Boyer Chute, and breakfast with friends at Harold's Koffee House in Florence. He remained devoted to his close friendships around Omaha and beyond.

The family would like to thank Dr. Todd McMinn, his staff, and the nurses and doctors at Immanuel Hospital who cared for Fred.

Fred is survived by his wife, Margie; his two children, Grant Gargett (Ashley), and Emily Turner (Patrick); his treasured grandson, Jack Turner; his three brothers, George of Grand Rapids MI, John of Blaine WA, and Mark of Seattle, WA; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family is holding a Private Service for his Burial at St. John's Cemetery in Bellevue, NE. A Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date to Celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Notre Dame Sisters in Omaha.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Margie, we were so very sorry to hear of Fred´s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. He was a very kind person and happy that I had the opportunity to work with him at Mutual of Omaha. I will truly miss meeting up with Fred and the rest of group at the Crescent Moon for lunch. He will be missed.
Mike and Kim Claycamp
December 14, 2020
Margie, I am so sad to hear of Fred´s passing. He made work fun for me at Mutual of Omaha. I lost a good friend and lunch buddy. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family and hoping that all of the memories, of Fred, bring as big of a smile to your faces as they do mine. I will miss him. Woody
Mark Woodhead
December 14, 2020
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted the Caisson of Honor on your journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
December 14, 2020
Margie, our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. We have many fond memories of Fred and enjoy many of his famous office food day recipes. He was a truly kind man and will be missed.
Don and Carolyn Trotter
December 13, 2020
Marge, Saw Fred's death in today's paper. Very sorry to hear. Matt's back in Omaha for Christmas and he remembered Fred instantly.
Joseph Slattery
December 13, 2020
My sincere consolences to Fred's wife, Margie, kids Grant and Emily, and entire family. Fred was a good breakfast buddy at Harold's for several years - I will truly miss him. Rest in Peace dear friend. Darrell Herweg
Darrell Herweg
December 13, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Janice Fowler
Coworker
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results