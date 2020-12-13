Gargett, Frederick F.October 25, 1947 - December 9, 2020Fred was born in Japan during the post-war occupation, where he spent his early years, finally relocating with his family to the Midwest in 1954. He spent most of his childhood in Omaha before his family moved to Seattle, WA in 1963. He returned to Omaha in 1980, and built his life here.Fred married Margie Svacina in December 1983 and they embarked on a life in the Florence community focused on family. Their greatest joy has been their children, Grant and Emily. Fred always cared for them first, yet still had time to support his parents and in-laws through their lives.An Eagle Scout and National Merit Scholar, Fred graduated from the University of Washington with a Degree in Geography. He held an Honorable Discharge from the US Army, having served in Korea and supporting the forces in Vietnam. Upon return to Omaha, he provided over 25 years of dedicated service to Mutual of Omaha, working in Information Technology at the home office.He enjoyed his retirement through volunteering at the Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home, woodworking, country drives to see the wildlife at Boyer Chute, and breakfast with friends at Harold's Koffee House in Florence. He remained devoted to his close friendships around Omaha and beyond.The family would like to thank Dr. Todd McMinn, his staff, and the nurses and doctors at Immanuel Hospital who cared for Fred.Fred is survived by his wife, Margie; his two children, Grant Gargett (Ashley), and Emily Turner (Patrick); his treasured grandson, Jack Turner; his three brothers, George of Grand Rapids MI, John of Blaine WA, and Mark of Seattle, WA; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.The family is holding a Private Service for his Burial at St. John's Cemetery in Bellevue, NE. A Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date to Celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Notre Dame Sisters in Omaha.KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com