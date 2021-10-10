Kuethe, Frederick S. "Rick"



December 25, 1946 - June 8, 2021



Pianist, Composer, His Music



Evoked The Heartland



Beloved pianist and Emmy-nominated composer, Rick Kuethe, whose music evoked the spirit of the Heartland, passed away peacefully at his home in Boston June 8, 2021. A native Nebraskan, Kuethe (pronounced Keeth-ee) was known for his melodic instrumental compositions and the profound emotions he could capture and convey musically. His many albums, including "Nebraska Suite," "The Child Within," "Faces of Hope," "Dance of the Cranes," and "Christmas in Nebraska," drew inspiration from his memories of growing up on the Great Plains.



Rick Kuethe was born on Christmas Day, 1946. A gifted pianist from an early age, he grew up in Omaha, and was performing in international competition by age 15. He attended Omaha Central High School where he was editor of the school newspaper. After graduating from Grinnell College in Iowa, he studied at Boston's Berklee College of Music gaining a background in jazz, and later performing widely across the US and overseas. In 1980 he married his wife, Florri Aversa, a Boston school teacher. He began a successful recording studio business, expanded his career into composing for film and television, and produced eight albums featuring his own original music.



Kuethe's music attracted a devoted radio following. On tour, his solo concerts featured his diverse repertoire, wry sense of humor and knack for storytelling. Kuethe would often delight audiences with a special piece he composed to spotlight the place in which he was performing. "Dance of the Cranes" commemorated the annual return of the cranes to the Platte River near Grand Island. "The Canteen", from his album Heartland, honored the heroic World War II train stopover in North Platte where community members offered refreshments and cheer to over six million soldiers headed to the war or returning home.



In 2002 Kuethe was commissioned to perform and record the Tchaikovsky score of The Nutcracker for a ballet company in Hutchinson, KS. Their novel adaptation, Prairie Nutcracker, set in Kansas in 1869, was a colorful and touching story of prairie life. Moved by the ballet, Kuethe unexpectedly proposed a totally different approach — an original American-style score to match the Kansas story and setting — a score he would compose. The company, intrigued by his vision, embraced the new music and from its debut, Kuethe's new score drew enthusiastic reviews. Now a heartwarming fixture of the holiday season, Prairie Nutcracker is currently in its 20th year of production.



The spirit, scope, and genius of his original works set Rick Kuethe as a preeminent American composer, virtuoso musician and musical voice of the Heartland. Beyond his music, he is warmly remembered as a loving family member, a gifted energy-healing practitioner, author and lecturer, award-winning gardener, loyal sports fan, and dear friend.



He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Florri Aversa; his sisters: Jo Ann Grebenick of Omaha, Kathleen Wortman and her husband Mike of Lincoln NE, and Janet Noyes and her husband Peter of Silver Spring, MD; mother-in-law Mary Aversa, 106 years of age; sister and brother-in-law, Rosanne Aversa and Michael McCormick, all of Boston; many beloved nieces and nephews, their spouses and children. He was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Mary Jane (Hall) Kuethe; his infant brother, Johnny; and his brother-in-law, Kenneth Grebenick.



Memorial gifts in Rick Kuethe's name may be made to the Omaha Central High School Music Program, the Crane Trust, and the Nature Conservancy of Nebraska.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.