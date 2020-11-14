Schiffbauer, Frederick RichardOn the evening of October 27th, Fred Schiffbauer went home to be with the lord. His sudden passing has left his family and friends heartbroken, yet we know he is at peace and has entered into rest. Fred was born February 12, 1939 in Omaha, NE, and lived there until moving to Lancaster, SC, with his wife Peggy in 2006. Peggy died in 2018. Their son Michael died in 2012.Fred leaves behind his son Jerry and his wife, Pamela; granddaughter, Morgan, and great-granddaughter, Skyler Raine Baker; grandson, Leonard Frederick, and great-grandson, Ian Ruble. Fred also leaves behind his daughter Michelle and her husband Brad and their daughter Natalie. Fred is also survived by his brothers, Hank (Willene), Gary, Dennis (JoAnn) and William. Fred also leaves behind his close friend and confidant, Heidi Ellgren.A CELEBRATION OF FRED'S LIFE will be held on Sunday, November 15th, from 2-4pm, at Open Door Fellowship in Lancaster, SC, with full military honors. Pastor John Cahill will be officiating.