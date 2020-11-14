Menu
Frederick Richard Schiffbauer
1939 - 2020
BORN
February 12, 1939
DIED
October 27, 2020
Schiffbauer, Frederick Richard

On the evening of October 27th, Fred Schiffbauer went home to be with the lord. His sudden passing has left his family and friends heartbroken, yet we know he is at peace and has entered into rest. Fred was born February 12, 1939 in Omaha, NE, and lived there until moving to Lancaster, SC, with his wife Peggy in 2006. Peggy died in 2018. Their son Michael died in 2012.

Fred leaves behind his son Jerry and his wife, Pamela; granddaughter, Morgan, and great-granddaughter, Skyler Raine Baker; grandson, Leonard Frederick, and great-grandson, Ian Ruble. Fred also leaves behind his daughter Michelle and her husband Brad and their daughter Natalie. Fred is also survived by his brothers, Hank (Willene), Gary, Dennis (JoAnn) and William. Fred also leaves behind his close friend and confidant, Heidi Ellgren.

A CELEBRATION OF FRED'S LIFE will be held on Sunday, November 15th, from 2-4pm, at Open Door Fellowship in Lancaster, SC, with full military honors. Pastor John Cahill will be officiating.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Open Door Fellowship
Funeral services provided by:
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Oh Fred was the sweetest man I’ve ever met. I was saddened, shocked and heartbroken to hear he passed. When we attended ODF I never passed by Fred without giving and receiving a hug. I was impressed by how hard of a worker he was at his age, his actions left me speechless and inspired. I have no doubt Fred will be dearly missed on this earth. ❤
Misty Allen
Friend
November 11, 2020