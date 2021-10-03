Corcoran, G. Kevin
January 19, 1954 - September 30, 2021
VISITATION: Monday, October 4th, from 4pm to 6:30pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, Octobre 5th, at 10:30am, St. Patrick Catholic Church in Elkhorn, 20500 W. Maple Road. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church-Elkhorn, or to The Stephen Center.
To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2021.