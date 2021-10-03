Menu
G. Kevin Corcoran
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Corcoran, G. Kevin

January 19, 1954 - September 30, 2021

VISITATION: Monday, October 4th, from 4pm to 6:30pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, Octobre 5th, at 10:30am, St. Patrick Catholic Church in Elkhorn, 20500 W. Maple Road. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church-Elkhorn, or to The Stephen Center.

To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Oct
4
Vigil
6:30p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Oct
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church in Elkhorn
20500 W. Maple Road, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Teri, thinking of you and the family during this time. Keeping you all in my Prayers.
Kerry Corcoran O´Meara
Family
October 5, 2021
My deep condolences to Teri and family for your loss. May God hold you close in the coming months.
richard ronning
Friend
October 4, 2021
Aunt Pat and the Duda Family
October 3, 2021
