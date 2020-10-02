Sullivan, G. Harriet
May 21, 1926 - September 30, 2020
Preceded in death by husband of 66 years, John L. Sullivan; brother, Donald Zurcher Jr.; sister, Betty Carr; son-in-law, Keith Faur; and granddaughter, Rebecca Sullivan. Harriet is survived by sons, John Jr. (Leigh Jean Koinzan) and Jim (Susan Larson); daughters: Michelle (Dave Dunn), Kim (Rich Harman) and Mary Faur; 12 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Private Family ROSARY: Saturday, October 3rd, 9:30am followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am, all at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church.
To view a live broadcast of the Rosary and Mass, visit www.stroberts.com
.
