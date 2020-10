Sullivan, G. HarrietMay 21, 1926 - September 30, 2020Private Family ROSARY: Saturday, October 3rd, 9:30am followed by PRIVATE MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am, all at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church.To view a live broadcast of the Rosary and Mass, visit www.stroberts.com HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com