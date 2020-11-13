Arnold, GailGail Louise Arnold, age 75 of Omaha, died at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Velma Mills; and her husband, David Arnold. Gail is survived by her son, Tim Arnold of Kansas City, MO and her daughter, Dr. Ann (Jason) Sullivan, along with their children, Jakob and Benjamin all of Elkhorn; as well as a brother, Mark Mills of North Platte, NE.FUNERAL SERVICES: will be held at 10am, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkhorn followed by burial at 2pm in the Grand Island Cemetery in Grand Island, NE. VISITATION: with the family present will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 6-8pm at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Memorials can be made to: Parkinson's Foundation of the Heartland and left at the funeral home.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222