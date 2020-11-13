Menu
Gail Arnold
Arnold, Gail

Gail Louise Arnold, age 75 of Omaha, died at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Velma Mills; and her husband, David Arnold. Gail is survived by her son, Tim Arnold of Kansas City, MO and her daughter, Dr. Ann (Jason) Sullivan, along with their children, Jakob and Benjamin all of Elkhorn; as well as a brother, Mark Mills of North Platte, NE.

FUNERAL SERVICES: will be held at 10am, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkhorn followed by burial at 2pm in the Grand Island Cemetery in Grand Island, NE. VISITATION: with the family present will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 6-8pm at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Memorials can be made to: Parkinson's Foundation of the Heartland and left at the funeral home.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE 68022
Nov
17
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Bethany Lutheran Church
, Elkhorn, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
