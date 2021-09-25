Bevington, Gail Ward
January 1, 1940 - September 22, 2021
Gail Ward Bevington, of Fremont, NE, passed away on September 22, 2021, at the age of 81. Gail was born in Poplar Bluff, MO, on January 1, 1940, to Frank Bevington and Shirley Rosengrant Bevington. Gail and family moved to Valley, NE in 1950. Gail graduated from Valley High School in 1958 and attended Omaha University. He married Carolyn Kay Lorenz on August 21, 1959, in Valley. They were blessed with four children. Gail worked for various energy companies over the next 40 years, including Northern Natural Gas in Omaha, and Enron Corp. & Reliant Energy in Houston, TX.
Gail was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother-in-law, Donald Lorenz. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn "Kay" Lorenz Bevington; daughters, Deidre Wasenius (Brent) of Fremont; Wendy Johnson of Abilene, TX; Amber Nelson (Jim) of Austin, TX; son, Troy Bevington (Christie) of Wahoo, NE; 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Roger Bevington (Bonnie) of Valley; aunt, Beverly Davis of Chillicothe, MO; and sister-in-law, Lori Lorenz of Omaha.
VISITATION: Sunday, from 5-7pm, with MASONIC SERVICE at 7pm at the funeral home. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, 11am, at First United Methodist Church in Fremont, NE. Private Inurnment. Memorials to the church.
Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2021.