Gail Ward Bevington
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Bevington, Gail Ward

January 1, 1940 - September 22, 2021

Gail Ward Bevington, of Fremont, NE, passed away on September 22, 2021, at the age of 81. Gail was born in Poplar Bluff, MO, on January 1, 1940, to Frank Bevington and Shirley Rosengrant Bevington. Gail and family moved to Valley, NE in 1950. Gail graduated from Valley High School in 1958 and attended Omaha University. He married Carolyn Kay Lorenz on August 21, 1959, in Valley. They were blessed with four children. Gail worked for various energy companies over the next 40 years, including Northern Natural Gas in Omaha, and Enron Corp. & Reliant Energy in Houston, TX.

Gail was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother-in-law, Donald Lorenz. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn "Kay" Lorenz Bevington; daughters, Deidre Wasenius (Brent) of Fremont; Wendy Johnson of Abilene, TX; Amber Nelson (Jim) of Austin, TX; son, Troy Bevington (Christie) of Wahoo, NE; 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Roger Bevington (Bonnie) of Valley; aunt, Beverly Davis of Chillicothe, MO; and sister-in-law, Lori Lorenz of Omaha.

VISITATION: Sunday, from 5-7pm, with MASONIC SERVICE at 7pm at the funeral home. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, 11am, at First United Methodist Church in Fremont, NE. Private Inurnment. Memorials to the church.

Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Sep
27
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
So sorry , Kay, to hear of Gail,s death...will miss reminiscing with you two at Farmer Brown,s & all the bowling matches, & all our kids events! Our sympathies to you and your family.. warm hugs & prayers
Virg & Judy Gottsch
Friend
September 25, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Prayers of peace and comfort for your family
Shelli Wagner
Friend
September 24, 2021
Kay, So sorry to see that your husband passed away. My prayers are for you & your family. I am in SD at this time as my son-in-law pass d away last Thursday & sorry I cannot be at Gail´s service but know you will be in my thoughts & prayers. God Bless.
Connie Montgomery
September 24, 2021
