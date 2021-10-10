Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Galen Donley Olsberg
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Olsberg, Galen Donley

August 19, 1933 - October 5, 2021

Galen Donley Olsberg passed away October 5, 2021 in Omaha, NE. Galen was born at home near Junius, SD on August 19, 1933. Preceded in death by parents, Edward Grieg Olsberg and Leah Dell (Lockwood) Olsberg; and sister, Janice Anita Olsberg. Survived by wife, Soen Nio (Lucy); former wife, Cheryl (Kuster) Olsberg; children, Kerri (Brett) Vicker, Ryndee (Kirk) Ryan, and Galen Ulrich; four grandsons; sisters, Vonnie Barglof and Laurie Shields; brother, Verlyn Olsberg; many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, from 6-8pm at Reichmuth Funeral Home. There will be a brief GRAVESIDE SERVICE and BURIAL on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 1pm at the Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, Omaha, NE. Condolences may be offered at www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Oct
13
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
14250 Schram Road, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
So sorry to hear. What a great human being.
BRUCE KAMPE AND FAMILY
Work
October 11, 2021
Thank you for you Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
October 11, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
October 11, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results