Olsberg, Galen Donley
August 19, 1933 - October 5, 2021
Galen Donley Olsberg passed away October 5, 2021 in Omaha, NE. Galen was born at home near Junius, SD on August 19, 1933. Preceded in death by parents, Edward Grieg Olsberg and Leah Dell (Lockwood) Olsberg; and sister, Janice Anita Olsberg. Survived by wife, Soen Nio (Lucy); former wife, Cheryl (Kuster) Olsberg; children, Kerri (Brett) Vicker, Ryndee (Kirk) Ryan, and Galen Ulrich; four grandsons; sisters, Vonnie Barglof and Laurie Shields; brother, Verlyn Olsberg; many nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, from 6-8pm at Reichmuth Funeral Home. There will be a brief GRAVESIDE SERVICE and BURIAL on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 1pm at the Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, Omaha, NE. Condolences may be offered at www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
