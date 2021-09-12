Thorpe, GarryApril 4, 1947 - September 9, 2021Preceded in death by parents, Milton and Wanda; and his twin brother, Larry. Survived by his loving wife, Barbara; daughters, Caroline (Miguel Santos), Rachel (Winston Warman), Allison (Marc Willis) and Emily; 9 grandchildren; brothers, Randy and Craig (Diane).GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS Tuesday, September 14th, 6–7pm with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 7pm at Roeder Mortuary. INTERMENT SERVICE Wednesday, September 15th at 11:00am at Omaha National Cemetery. Luncheon to follow at Saint Elizabeth Ann Church.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000