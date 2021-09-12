Menu
Garry Thorpe
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Thorpe, Garry

April 4, 1947 - September 9, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Milton and Wanda; and his twin brother, Larry. Survived by his loving wife, Barbara; daughters, Caroline (Miguel Santos), Rachel (Winston Warman), Allison (Marc Willis) and Emily; 9 grandchildren; brothers, Randy and Craig (Diane).

GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS Tuesday, September 14th, 6–7pm with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 7pm at Roeder Mortuary. INTERMENT SERVICE Wednesday, September 15th at 11:00am at Omaha National Cemetery. Luncheon to follow at Saint Elizabeth Ann Church.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Sep
14
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Sep
15
Interment
11:00a.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
