Gary Chase
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
ABOUT
South High School
FUNERAL HOME
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN
Chase, Gary

Age 70 - October 7, 2021

He was born in Omaha. He attended Omaha South High School, graduated from UNO, and lived the last 28 years in Hugo, MN. Preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Chase; his father, Joesph Chase; and brother, Alan. Survived by his wife, Verna (Schwartz); his son, Jeff Chase (Jen Cain); his daughters: Jeni Chase (Rebecca Holcomb), Ashley Jensen (Tom), and Alesha Blom (Scott), and his grandchildren: Brianna, Barron, Madilyn, Caden, and Natalie.

There will be a small Memorial Service for immediate family. GBR!

Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Forest Lake, MN 651-464-3556
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.
So happy I got to see Gary at our 50th High School reunion. Condolences to his family, and may he Rest in Peace forever.
Bettie Foral
Friend
October 10, 2021
