Chase, Gary



Age 70 - October 7, 2021



He was born in Omaha. He attended Omaha South High School, graduated from UNO, and lived the last 28 years in Hugo, MN. Preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Chase; his father, Joesph Chase; and brother, Alan. Survived by his wife, Verna (Schwartz); his son, Jeff Chase (Jen Cain); his daughters: Jeni Chase (Rebecca Holcomb), Ashley Jensen (Tom), and Alesha Blom (Scott), and his grandchildren: Brianna, Barron, Madilyn, Caden, and Natalie.



There will be a small Memorial Service for immediate family. GBR!



Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service



Forest Lake, MN 651-464-3556



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.