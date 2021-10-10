He was born in Omaha. He attended Omaha South High School, graduated from UNO, and lived the last 28 years in Hugo, MN. Preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Chase; his father, Joesph Chase; and brother, Alan. Survived by his wife, Verna (Schwartz); his son, Jeff Chase (Jen Cain); his daughters: Jeni Chase (Rebecca Holcomb), Ashley Jensen (Tom), and Alesha Blom (Scott), and his grandchildren: Brianna, Barron, Madilyn, Caden, and Natalie.
There will be a small Memorial Service for immediate family. GBR!