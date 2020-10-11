Kious, Gary D.
December 21, 1949 - October 6, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Leo and Joy Kious. Survived by wife, Vickie Kious; daughter, Brandye Carter; son, Cary (Lucy) Kious; grandchildren, Brandon, Max and Jaden; brothers, Mike (Judy) Kious, Larry (Lisa) Kious, Doug Kious; sister, Marilyn Snider; numerous nieces and nephews. No Services at this time.
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.