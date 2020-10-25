Dixon, Gary Dean, Sr.
Age 72
Preceded in death by wife, Patricia; father, Don Dixon; and mother Shirley Lichty. Survived by son, Gary Jr. (Samantha) Dixon; 2 granddaughters, Eve and Lily; and sister, Vicki (Steve) Hall.
FUNERAL: Tuesday 10am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. VISITATION: Monday 4-7pm at Funeral Home. INTERMENT: St. John Cemetery, Military Honors by American Legion Post #331.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.