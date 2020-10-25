Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gary Dean Dixon Sr.
Dixon, Gary Dean, Sr.

Age 72

Preceded in death by wife, Patricia; father, Don Dixon; and mother Shirley Lichty. Survived by son, Gary Jr. (Samantha) Dixon; 2 granddaughters, Eve and Lily; and sister, Vicki (Steve) Hall.

FUNERAL: Tuesday 10am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. VISITATION: Monday 4-7pm at Funeral Home. INTERMENT: St. John Cemetery, Military Honors by American Legion Post #331.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.