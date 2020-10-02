Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gary E. "Smokey" Jensen
Jensen, Gary E. "Smokey"

January 19, 1945 - September 30, 2020

Survived by wife, Judy; children: Brian Jensen (Sharon Wise) and Kelly Jensen; grandchildren: Samuel Barnett, Louise, Theodore, and Alice Jensen; sisters-in-law: Geri Jensen, Karen Morey, Debbie (Tim) Riley; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Preceded by parents: Earl and Edna Jensen; brother, Dale Jensen.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICES AT A LATER DATE.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.