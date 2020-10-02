Jensen, Gary E. "Smokey"
January 19, 1945 - September 30, 2020
Survived by wife, Judy; children: Brian Jensen (Sharon Wise) and Kelly Jensen; grandchildren: Samuel Barnett, Louise, Theodore, and Alice Jensen; sisters-in-law: Geri Jensen, Karen Morey, Debbie (Tim) Riley; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Preceded by parents: Earl and Edna Jensen; brother, Dale Jensen.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICES AT A LATER DATE.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.
402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com