Flores, Gary R.
May 20, 1955 - April 7, 2022
Omaha. Preceded in death by mom, Irene. Survived by wife, Marilyn; daughters, Lisa (John) McCann, Sarah (James) Frederick, Katy (Tyler) Nath; 10 grandchildren; sister, Ellen Campbell; family and friends.
VISITATION Tuesday 5-7pm at Mortuary, FUNERAL SERVICE 10am Wednesday, April 13, at Roeder Mortuary. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to donor's choice in Gary's name.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.