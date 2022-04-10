Menu
Gary R. Flores
Flores, Gary R.

May 20, 1955 - April 7, 2022

Omaha. Preceded in death by mom, Irene. Survived by wife, Marilyn; daughters, Lisa (John) McCann, Sarah (James) Frederick, Katy (Tyler) Nath; 10 grandchildren; sister, Ellen Campbell; family and friends.

VISITATION Tuesday 5-7pm at Mortuary, FUNERAL SERVICE 10am Wednesday, April 13, at Roeder Mortuary. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to donor's choice in Gary's name.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.
My heart goes out to the Flores family. Condolences to Marilyn, children and extended family. May God bless and heal you all. Rest in peace!!
Linda Hollerup Johnson
Family
April 9, 2022
