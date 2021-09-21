Menu
Gary J. Frohner
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Frohner, Gary J.

October 8, 1952 - September 17, 2021

Preceded in death by father, Edwin Frohner; and brother, Mark Frohner. Survived by mother, Joan Frohner; sister, Sandy (Bob) Park; and brothers, Doug Frohner and Ron Frohner; nieces: Wendi (Brian) Kobler, Bobbie Frohner (Mike Galayda) and Kelly Jablonski; nephews, Jeff McCoy (Dawn Gau) and Timothy Frohner; grandnieces and grandnephews: Morgan, Garret, Trey, Chloe, Julia and Molly. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10:30am Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Roeder Mortuary with visitation 30 minutes prior. Interment Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N. 108th St. Omaha, NE 68164

402-496-9000 www.roedermortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Sep
23
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Joan and Family, I am so sorry to hear of your son's passing. May God look down on all of you and bless you and give you all comfort thru the difficult times ahead. Linda Joons of Notre Dame
Linda Joons
September 23, 2021
