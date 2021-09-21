Frohner, Gary J.
October 8, 1952 - September 17, 2021
Preceded in death by father, Edwin Frohner; and brother, Mark Frohner. Survived by mother, Joan Frohner; sister, Sandy (Bob) Park; and brothers, Doug Frohner and Ron Frohner; nieces: Wendi (Brian) Kobler, Bobbie Frohner (Mike Galayda) and Kelly Jablonski; nephews, Jeff McCoy (Dawn Gau) and Timothy Frohner; grandnieces and grandnephews: Morgan, Garret, Trey, Chloe, Julia and Molly. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10:30am Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Roeder Mortuary with visitation 30 minutes prior. Interment Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2021.