Gary R. Goldsberry
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Goldsberry, Gary R.

June 1, 1941 - December 20, 2021

Gary R. Goldsberry, age 80, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 20, 2021 at Midlands Living Center. Gary was born June 1, 1941 in Council Bluffs to the late William A. and Lillian J. (Smith) Goldsberry. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1959 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for two years. Gary married Waunetta Johnson in 1971. They were blessed with son, John. Gary was a truck mechanic at Griffin Pipe for 30-plus years retiring in 2005.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Waunetta in 2016; 6 brothers; and sister, Cleo. Gary is survived by his son, John (Roni) Goldsberry; granddaughter, Taylor Goldsberry; great-grandchildren, Eliana and Nevaeh Hernandez; sisters, Donna Harrod, Pat (Frank) Bigelow, Venessa (Denny) Sorrell; brothers, Larry (Sharon) Goldsberry, Gerald Goldsberry; nieces and nephews.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE AND BURIAL: Friday, 10am, in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends to meet at the grave. Military rites will be tendered by the Kanesville Honor Guard. The family will direct memorial contributions.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 22, 2021
