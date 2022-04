Hunt, Gary L.



October 1, 1959 - February 22, 2021



Age 61. Preceded in death by father Randall G. and sister Barbara G. Hunt. Survived by wife Laurie; mother Darlene; sons, Daniel, and Andrew; grandchildren, Oliver Strum, and Riley Hunt; and a host of other loving family and friends.



Services held at later date. Memorials: Juvenile Diabetes Assn.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2021.