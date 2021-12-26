Menu
Gary Lee Hylen
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Hylen, Gary Lee

August 29, 1952 - December 22, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Russell and Marilynn Hylen; brother, Russ; and grandparents, the Hylens and Holmbergs. Survived by wife, Pearl Montoya; children, Juanita, Mia, Ely, Cherokee, and Antonia; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Janis Hoult (William); brother, Roger (Karlene) Hylen; sister-in-law, Janet Hylen; lifelong friend, Paul Dickson; nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends.

VISITATION: Wednesday, December 29, from 5-7pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, December 30, at 11am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Dec
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Although I have not had the chance to see him in quite awhile, remembering him brings a smile to my face. Condolences to the family and those who were close to him.
Ron McCoy
December 29, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
December 27, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 26, 2021
ALs the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
Family
December 25, 2021
Dear Hylen, I am deeply sorry for your loss, may you have comfort, and you allow the peace of God to help you to cope with grief.
Harris
December 25, 2021
