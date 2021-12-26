Hylen, Gary Lee
August 29, 1952 - December 22, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Russell and Marilynn Hylen; brother, Russ; and grandparents, the Hylens and Holmbergs. Survived by wife, Pearl Montoya; children, Juanita, Mia, Ely, Cherokee, and Antonia; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Janis Hoult (William); brother, Roger (Karlene) Hylen; sister-in-law, Janet Hylen; lifelong friend, Paul Dickson; nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends.
VISITATION: Wednesday, December 29, from 5-7pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, December 30, at 11am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2021.