I'm so sorry and please know that you and the family are in my prayers. I was in the class of 69 and we are a very special class in that most of us still all get together after all these years. Gary's brother Bob was in my brother, Bob's class. So we had a little bit of a connection way back when. When I was in Jr. High my family bought a pool table for our basement and some of the guys liked to come over and play pool, including Gary. He told me at our last reunion that he was probably not going to be at the next one. I will always remember that last hug. I'm also not surprised that he had a life filled helping others. He was just a really great guy.

Judy Matsen Lyon Friend December 29, 2021