To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista.
7 Entries
I worked with Gary at the sheriff's office for nearly 30 years. I especially remember his dedication and devotion to duty working homicides that often meant nearly non-stop work in the first 48 hours. He was a great detective and a good friend. Condolences to Robin and family. RIP
Dean Olson
Work
January 6, 2022
I was sad to hear that Gary had passed. He was a great guy. I lived across the street from his childhood home and would watch him shoot baskets in the driveway. He was a leader in his high school and later he was a leader in his community. Condolences to Robin and the whole family. Sincerely, Sonya
Sonya Stejskal
January 1, 2022
Gary was a help and encouragement to me in high
school and later when he was with the Douglas County
Sheriff's Dept. He explained his degenerative brain
function after, I think it was Cindee Betzer Adam's mom's funeral at Bethany, where He was working.
Cathy Houston Brandt, Robin McNutt, and Cindee
were teary eyed and we all prayed for and with Gary.
I think he appreciated it.
I believe I'll see him again.
With my condolences,
Dan Gillpatrick-RHS-69
Dan Gillpatrick
December 31, 2021
I knew Gary from the work relationship he had with my brother. A great guy, my condolences to the family.
Jerry Vencalek
Friend
December 30, 2021
Terry and I want to send our condolences to Robin and the children and rest of his family. Gary was a great guy and we had a lot of fun at the Greek Islands. Prayers for his soul and his family.
Angie Wynn
Friend
December 30, 2021
I'm so sorry and please know that you and the family are in my prayers. I was in the class of 69 and we are a very special class in that most of us still all get together after all these years. Gary's brother Bob was in my brother, Bob's class. So we had a little bit of a connection way back when. When I was in Jr. High my family bought a pool table for our basement and some of the guys liked to come over and play pool, including Gary. He told me at our last reunion that he was probably not going to be at the next one. I will always remember that last hug. I'm also not surprised that he had a life filled helping others. He was just a really great guy.
Judy Matsen Lyon
Friend
December 29, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of your loss! Sending my deepest condolences and prayers to the Kratina family!