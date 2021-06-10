Kuntzelman, Gary



September 8, 1954 - June 3, 2021



Gary Kuntzelman, age 66, passed unexpectedly but peacefully, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Gary was born September 8, 1954 in Omaha, Nebraska to Delores (Robinson) Kuntzelman and Jim Kuntzelman. Gary grew up in the Atlantic, Iowa area and graduated from Atlantic High School in 1973. Gary married Pat Benge in November 1975 and they welcomed daughter Kris J in January of 1977. Gary worked at Levine's auto dealership in Atlantic until 1985. In August 1985 Gary reunited and married Donna Rold, his high school sweetheart. He and daughter Kris then relocated to Omaha, Nebraska. Gary worked at Nebraska Technical Services, the Fun Company, until his passing. Gary was known for his dry humor, few words and sarcastic one-liners.



Gary looked forward to spending time with Donna, Kris, son-in-law Travis, and grandchildren Chase and Halle; especially during family vacations in the Ozarks. His favorite past time was spoiling his grandkids chasing a golf ball around the course, feeding an occasional slot machine and playing cribbage with a Jack and water. Gary was always up for a stop at a good dive bar or local watering hole.



He was preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law, grandparents, uncle Bill Robinson and cousin Diane Ortwerth. Gary is survived by his wife Donna, daughter Kris and her husband Travis Barkema, grandchildren Chase and Halle, all of Washington, Iowa; brother Doug and wife Brenda Kuntzelman of Tulsa, Oklahoma, sisters-in-law, Jan (LeRoy) Fuglsang and Marilyn (Rod) Kruse of Omaha, and brother-in-law Darwin Rold of Lee's Summit, Missouri, and cherished aunt, Joyce Robinson of Camdenton, Missouri, many nieces, nephews and cousins.



A CELEBRATION will be held Saturday, June 12th, from 2-4pm, at Sugars Restaurant and Lounge, 2725 East Kanesville Blvd, Council Bluffs, Iowa. In lieu of flowers and trees, a memorial fund has been established in honor of Gary Kuntzelman for the Lewis Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis, Iowa.



CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING



Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA



(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2021.