Kuntzelman, Gary
September 8, 1954 - June 3, 2021
Gary Kuntzelman, age 66, passed unexpectedly but peacefully, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Gary was born September 8, 1954 in Omaha, Nebraska to Delores (Robinson) Kuntzelman and Jim Kuntzelman. Gary grew up in the Atlantic, Iowa area and graduated from Atlantic High School in 1973. Gary married Pat Benge in November 1975 and they welcomed daughter Kris J in January of 1977. Gary worked at Levine's auto dealership in Atlantic until 1985. In August 1985 Gary reunited and married Donna Rold, his high school sweetheart. He and daughter Kris then relocated to Omaha, Nebraska. Gary worked at Nebraska Technical Services, the Fun Company, until his passing. Gary was known for his dry humor, few words and sarcastic one-liners.
Gary looked forward to spending time with Donna, Kris, son-in-law Travis, and grandchildren Chase and Halle; especially during family vacations in the Ozarks. His favorite past time was spoiling his grandkids chasing a golf ball around the course, feeding an occasional slot machine and playing cribbage with a Jack and water. Gary was always up for a stop at a good dive bar or local watering hole.
He was preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law, grandparents, uncle Bill Robinson and cousin Diane Ortwerth. Gary is survived by his wife Donna, daughter Kris and her husband Travis Barkema, grandchildren Chase and Halle, all of Washington, Iowa; brother Doug and wife Brenda Kuntzelman of Tulsa, Oklahoma, sisters-in-law, Jan (LeRoy) Fuglsang and Marilyn (Rod) Kruse of Omaha, and brother-in-law Darwin Rold of Lee's Summit, Missouri, and cherished aunt, Joyce Robinson of Camdenton, Missouri, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A CELEBRATION will be held Saturday, June 12th, from 2-4pm, at Sugars Restaurant and Lounge, 2725 East Kanesville Blvd, Council Bluffs, Iowa. In lieu of flowers and trees, a memorial fund has been established in honor of Gary Kuntzelman for the Lewis Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis, Iowa.
My deepest sympathies to Gary´s friends and family.
Mary Ager
June 14, 2021
I remember Gary, Doug and Sherry. Sherry was in my class at school in Griswold, 1968. So very very sorry for your loss.
Madonna Milne Jacobson
June 11, 2021
I knew Gary from his daily stops in Regis. He was always really nice and had a smile on his face, willing to help out if you needed it, and just such a great guy! I am so sorry for your loss and pray for comfort and strength for your family in this time of loss.
Cassie
June 11, 2021
Donna and families, our condolences. I care about what you are going through. God's comfort and peace Calla
Calla Johnson
June 10, 2021
Donna and family, I'm so sorry for your loss but know there will be lots of good memories.