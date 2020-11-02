Menu
Gary L. English
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
English, Gary L.

January 5, 1948 - October 28, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Allen and Verneda; brothers, Allen, and Jerry English; and sister, Judy Foster. Survived by wife, Becky; sons, Benny (Nedie), Joe, Josh (Christina), and Drew (Lyndsee); grandchildren: Glenda, Annabelle, Emmett, Andee, Karsyn, and Bryant; brother, Ronnie; and sister, Joyce Lafountain.

Private Family Services.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
