English, Gary L.
January 5, 1948 - October 28, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Allen and Verneda; brothers, Allen, and Jerry English; and sister, Judy Foster. Survived by wife, Becky; sons, Benny (Nedie), Joe, Josh (Christina), and Drew (Lyndsee); grandchildren: Glenda, Annabelle, Emmett, Andee, Karsyn, and Bryant; brother, Ronnie; and sister, Joyce Lafountain.
Private Family Services.
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 2, 2020.