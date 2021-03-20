Menu
Gary G. McFarland
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
McFarland, Gary G.

July 13, 1943 - March 8, 2021

Gary Gene McFarland, of Omaha, was born to Gene McFarland and Mabel Krupa. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and kids in Cheyenne, WY.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Carole; children: Trina Corby, David (Marcia) McFarland, Heather (Gene) Watts, Bryan Christensen; step-children: Tonia (Jim) Goodman, Chris (Donna) McRae, Tony McRae; his beloved grandchildren: Brittany Corby, Mason Horton, Heather McFarland, Taylor, Madison and Austin Watts, Blake and Joslyn Christensen, Sarah Goodman-Sylvestre, Timothy, Jenna and Amanda Goodman; his three great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2021.
My prayers to Gary's Family. I haven't seen Gary since FLorence School days which is long ago but I always enjoyed Gary and his funny personality in school. God Bless you all and RIP Gary. Linda ( Hunt) Joons
Linda Joons
March 22, 2021
May you forever rest easy
Tony McRae
March 20, 2021
