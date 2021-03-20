McFarland, Gary G.



July 13, 1943 - March 8, 2021



Gary Gene McFarland, of Omaha, was born to Gene McFarland and Mabel Krupa. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and kids in Cheyenne, WY.



He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Carole; children: Trina Corby, David (Marcia) McFarland, Heather (Gene) Watts, Bryan Christensen; step-children: Tonia (Jim) Goodman, Chris (Donna) McRae, Tony McRae; his beloved grandchildren: Brittany Corby, Mason Horton, Heather McFarland, Taylor, Madison and Austin Watts, Blake and Joslyn Christensen, Sarah Goodman-Sylvestre, Timothy, Jenna and Amanda Goodman; his three great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.



Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2021.