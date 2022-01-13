Menu
Gary L. Olsen
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Olsen, Gary L.

June 2, 1940 - January 11, 2022

Preceded in death by wife, Mickey Olsen. Survived by son, Gary M. Olsen (Janet); daughters, Cheryl L. Connolly (John) and Christine M. Harkendorff (Tony); five grandchildren: Elizabeth, Jordan, John, Joe, and Jarod; great-grandchild, Grayson.

VISITATION: Monday, January 17th, from 5pm to 7pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Tuesday, January 18th, at 1pm, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, West Center Chapel

7805 W. Center Rd., 402-391-3900

www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 17, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Jan
18
Funeral
1:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Good by dear cousin. Thank you for all the wonderful childhood memories. Love and hugs.
Kathy Novotny Herman
Family
January 18, 2022
Ellen Ruby
January 17, 2022
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
January 17, 2022
May the memories that mean the most to you live forever in your heart.
Jenny Jetter
Friend
January 17, 2022
The Hopkins family is sending prayers your way! Gary was such a kind and funny guy to be around. We all were completely shocked to hear this devastating news, there are no words. We will continue to think of your family in this difficult time and will be there to help if need be. Gary will be missed so much by so many people. Very sorry for your loss.
Mike, Terrie, Faith, & Tanner Hopkins
Friend
January 16, 2022
I am so for your loss.
Debra Louise Yeaman
January 15, 2022
