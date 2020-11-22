Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gary P. Bouckhuyt
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
Bouckhuyt, Gary P.

August 13, 1949 - November 20, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Annabell. Survived by wife Marty; son Brian; sisters, Pamela Benson (Bob), Nancy Moore; nephews, Alex Lundy (Tiffany), Kenny Moore (Tiffany).

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, November 24th, 10:30am, St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, 215 N. 13th Street, Fort Calhoun, NE, with VISITATION starting at 9:30am. Interment: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the family. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Mass, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and hit the "View Live Cast" button

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. John The Baptist Catholic Church
215 N. 13th Street, Fort Calhoun, Nebraska
Nov
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. John The Baptist Catholic Church
215 N. 13th Street, Fort Calhoun, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.