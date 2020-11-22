Bouckhuyt, Gary P.
August 13, 1949 - November 20, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Annabell. Survived by wife Marty; son Brian; sisters, Pamela Benson (Bob), Nancy Moore; nephews, Alex Lundy (Tiffany), Kenny Moore (Tiffany).
MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, November 24th, 10:30am, St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, 215 N. 13th Street, Fort Calhoun, NE, with VISITATION starting at 9:30am. Interment: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the family. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Mass, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com
